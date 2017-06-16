Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix recalled due to possible listeria contamination

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop has announced they have removed the Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix from store shelves after Woodstock Farms Manufacturing Inc. issued a recall on Friday.

Woodstock Farms Manufacturing Inc. says the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the recall, the product involved is Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix in a 10 ounce package. It has a UPC code of 4256300936 with a “Best By” date of 11/23/2017. The lot codes on the product are 17096, 17100 and 17124.

So far, Stop & Shop has not received any reports of illness. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, an uncommon, but potentially fatal disease. Officials say healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, but it can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems such as infants, the elderly and person with HIV or who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased the product should discard any unused portions. They should also bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.