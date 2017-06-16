Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By Published:

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop has announced they have removed the Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix from store shelves after Woodstock Farms Manufacturing Inc. issued a recall on Friday.

Woodstock Farms Manufacturing Inc. says the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.

According to the recall, the product involved is Woodstock Organic Kumbaya Campfire Mix in a 10 ounce package. It has a UPC code of 4256300936 with a “Best By” date of 11/23/2017. The lot codes on the product are 17096, 17100 and 17124.

So far, Stop & Shop has not received any reports of illness. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, an uncommon, but potentially fatal disease. Officials say healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, but it can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems such as infants, the elderly and person with HIV or who are undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased the product should discard any unused portions. They should also bring their receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s