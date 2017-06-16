WTNH gives back for ‘Founder’s Day of Giving’ at Camp Farnam

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH)– Today is a very special day for all of us at WTNH. We are getting the chance to roll up our sleeves and help a local camp get ready to open up for the summer.

This is all part of ‘Founder’s Day of Giving’ going on at Camp Farnam in Durham. It’s a way we are giving back and helping families in the area.

“We’re asking our employees to go out and give back to the community anyway they choose. This year we happen to partner with the Farm House. The company pays for the time to take a half day to get out and give back to community,” said Rich Graziano, WTNH VP and General Manager.

Throughout the day Friday, we will be painting bathrooms and showers, scraping and painting all picnic tables, and landscaping the entire property.

