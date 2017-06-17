6 people injured in high speed ferry crash in Hyannis

Related Coverage Coast Guard assets respond to reports of high-speed ferry hitting jetty near Hyannis

(WTNH) — Six people are hurt after a high speed ferry crashed into a jetty in Hyannis, Massachusetts on Friday night.

The ferry was traveling from Nantucket on its last trip of the day when the boat was grounded.

According to the Steamship Authority, 48 passengers, six crew members and three food service workers were on board at the time of the crash.

Bad weather, strong winds and choppy seas are to blame for the accident.