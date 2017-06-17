Blues festival kicks off Hartford summer arts program

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is kicking off its summer festival season with a blues festival in Bushnell Park.

Saturday’s Black-eyed and Blues Fest is part of the “Summer in the City” arts program, put together by the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

The event is free and features seven bands.

The “Summer in the City” program has eight events over the summer, including a Latino festival, the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz and the annual Riverfront Dragon Boat races.

It also will feature the return of fireworks to the city on July 8. Last year’s fireworks display was canceled because Hartford and East Hartford could not come up with the money to pay overtime for police and fire protection.

This year’s events are all privately funded.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s