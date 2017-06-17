Car into pole accident leads to power outages in Plainfield

By Published: Updated:

PLAINFIELD,  Conn. (WTNH) — After a car crashed into a pole late Friday night, 125 Plainfield residents are without power.

According to police, the car accident happened at 11:35 p.m. at the three-way intersection of Tarbox Road and Lillibridge Road.  They say the pole went down and lines went across multiple roads.

Officials say no one was injured, but there is a power outage.

Eversource officials say they are still on site of the crash. They say 125 customers are without power in Plainfield and that the power should be restored around 10:30 a.m.

