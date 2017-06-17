Drunk driver allegedly hits police cruiser in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit a police cruiser while she was driving drunk early Saturday morning.

According to Police, at approximately 2:10 a.m., they were dispatched to Town Street near Butts Lane for a one-car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle was located on the shoulder of Town Street facing northbound. It was out of the travel portion of the road way, police say.

Two arriving officers parked their patrol vehicles also on the shoulder and out of the travel portion of the roadway, behind the vehicle that was in the accident. The patrol vehicle’s rear emergency lights were activated in order to alert approaching traffic of the accident while officers conducted an investigation.

At approximately 2:28 a.m., a motor vehicle being driven by 61-year-old Maureen Tynes of West Haven was traveling northbound on Town Street when she left the travel portion of the roadway and collided with the rear of the patrol vehicle parked at the scene. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage as a result of the crash.

Tynes is being charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol and failure to drive right.

Norwich Police Department reminds motorists to never operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. If you suspect someone is operating a motor vehicle under the influence, you should call your local police department or 911 in an emergency.