First responders rescue occupant trapped under AAA tow truck after multi-vehicle accident in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Fire Department is reminding motorists of the Move Over Law after two people became trapped during a multi-vehicle accident in Fairfield on Friday night.

Officers say at around 10:14 p.m., they received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving a commercial truck and several vehicles on I-95 South between exit 19 and 18. Police received additional information during response that alerted them to at least one person being trapped under a vehicle.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said there was a multi-vehicle accident with one person trapped under a AAA tow truck and another person required extrication from a commercial truck. Fire crews from Fairfield and Westport immediately secured the scene and began trying to remove the two trapped people from in and under the vehicles.

According to officials, the condition of the two trapped individuals is unknown at this time.

Police say that initial reports say the tow truck may have been helping a motorist on the side of the highway at the time of the accident.

Four Fairfield fire units and three Westport fire units responded to the accident. The last fire unit cleared the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Connecticut State Police Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Fairfield Fire Department wants to remind motorists of the “Move Over Law.” It states “any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more stationary emergency vehicles located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”