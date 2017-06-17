Gifts for dad that won’t break the bank

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With Father’s Day right around the corner Caryn Sullivan, healthy lifestyle writer, stopped by our studio to give us some great gift ideas for dad that won’t break the bank but will promote a healthy lifestyle.

Below are some points Sullivan touched on:

Parents are role-models for kids – promoting healthy living helps kids embrace healthy choices, too. So, having a kid select some of these gift ideas could be meaningful and promote fitness/health for all.

Looking for simple and thoughtful gift ideas for Father’s Day while also promoting healthy living for all.

Here are some ideas:

Eco-friendly / grilling tools Healthy Grilling classes – some local caterers offer in-location specialty grilling classes Subscription to NYTimes Crossword Puzzle Society If dad isn’t into yoga…try book on Connecticut Hiking Trails – plan a hiking family day DIY – they call them “man-making” kits – From home breweries to hot sauce making kit…Kids go on a shopping spree at grocery store for “Hot Sauce kit”

