High Humidity and Frizzy Hair

By Published: Updated:

Scattered showers are moving through the area these next few days.  Temperatures are warm but it feels warmer outside than it actually is, why is that you may ask?  Well, the humidity levels are high as well as our dew points.

So, what is the difference between dew point and humidity?  Dew point is the measure of atmospheric moisture in the air.  Humidity is the amount of moisture in the air with respect to different variables such as temperature, pressure, etc. When describing “muggy” days, using dew point is a better way to understand just how “muggy” it is.


mw dma temperatures 11 High Humidity and Frizzy Hair

When dew points are closer to the actual temperature, the more humid it will feel as there is going to be more moisture in the air.  The more moisture in the air, the warmer if feels outside, which is why today we felt more in the 80’s than in the 70’s, our actual temperature.

key dma dew points High Humidity and Frizzy Hair

That is why today was a very “muggy” day, as dew points were almost the actual temperatures outside!  And, with high humidity, comes a higher chance of frizzy hair! Make sure you use your hairspray and hair mousse to try and contain the frizz!

Meteorologist Intern Beth Finello

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s