Large propane leak reported in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are heading to the scene of a large propane leak in Coventry on Saturday afternoon.
According to dispatch, Coventry Fire and North Coventry Fire are responding to the 0-100 block of Rabbit Trail for the propane leak.
There is no word on what may have caused the leak.
No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.
