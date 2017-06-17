Large propane leak reported in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are heading to the scene of a large propane leak in Coventry on Saturday afternoon.

According to dispatch, Coventry Fire and North Coventry Fire are responding to the 0-100 block of Rabbit Trail for the propane leak.

COVENTRY CT: #CoventryFire & #NorthCoventryFire are responding to the 0-100 block of Rabbit Trl for a reported large propane leak. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 17, 2017

There is no word on what may have caused the leak.

No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

