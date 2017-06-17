Malloy taps state Supreme Court justice to head panel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Andrew J. McDonald will serve as the new chairman of the Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission.

The group is constitutionally charged with appointing all state prosecutors.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy appointed McDonald, who is replacing fellow Supreme Court Justice Richard N. Palmer. Palmer was first appointed to serve as chairman in 2006 by former Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell. He was later appointed by Malloy in 2011.

He submitted his letter of resignation to Malloy last Tuesday.

Malloy thanked Palmer for his “countless hours scrutinizing attorneys” to find highly qualified prosecutors, saying he’s one of the longest-serving chairmen.

McDonald will serve as chairman until the General Assembly convenes its next regular session in February. That’s when Malloy will offer a nominee for state lawmakers to consider.