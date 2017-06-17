Malloy taps state Supreme Court justice to head panel

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Andrew J. McDonald will serve as the new chairman of the Connecticut Criminal Justice Commission.

The group is constitutionally charged with appointing all state prosecutors.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy appointed McDonald, who is replacing fellow Supreme Court Justice Richard N. Palmer. Palmer was first appointed to serve as chairman in 2006 by former Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell. He was later appointed by Malloy in 2011.

He submitted his letter of resignation to Malloy last Tuesday.

Malloy thanked Palmer for his “countless hours scrutinizing attorneys” to find highly qualified prosecutors, saying he’s one of the longest-serving chairmen.

McDonald will serve as chairman until the General Assembly convenes its next regular session in February. That’s when Malloy will offer a nominee for state lawmakers to consider.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s