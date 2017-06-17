Norwalk Police arrest a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk Police have arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in June.

According police, the Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the sexual assault of a juvenile and as a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Rafael Reyes-Santos.

Police say the SVU detectives arrested 54-year-old, Reyes-Santos of Norwalk, in the parking lot of 1 Muller Park on Friday.

Authorities say he is charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. They say his bond is held at $50,000 and will be in court on June 19.