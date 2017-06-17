Resilience survey developed to help Syrian refugee children

By Published:
FILE -- In This April 21, 2014, file photo, provided by the anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a Syrian man holding a girl as he stands on the rubble of houses that were destroyed by Syrian government forces air strikes in Aleppo, Syria. The implosion of diplomatic talks with Russia has left the Obama administration with a series of bad options for what to do next in Syria. Despite harrowing scenes of violence in Aleppo and beyond, President Barack Obama is unlikely to approve any risky new strategy before handing the civil war over to his successor early next year.(AP Photo/Aleppo Media Center AMC, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — University researchers have unveiled a new survey aimed at helping humanitarian groups better serve scores of children who have been displaced by the civil war in Syria.

The questionnaire was designed to measure and track the resiliency, or strengths, of Arabic-speaking children as part of a larger survey that assesses weaknesses, including mental health problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Researchers say resiliency is needed to cope with displacement and resettlement, and the idea behind the survey is to gauge how much resiliency young refugees have and to bolster those strengths.

Displaced Syrian children, for example, drew strength from positive relationships in their community, feeling resettled, being able to maintain ambition and believing that education is still important, the survey study found.

“Humanitarian organizations strive to alleviate suffering and also nurture the resilience of refugees — their ability to overcome adversity,” said Catherine Panter-Brick, a Yale University anthropology and global affairs professor and lead author of the study.

“If you only focus on the negative — people’s trauma — then you’re missing the full picture,” she said. “We have developed a tool for accurately measuring resilience in Arabic-speaking young people. This survey will help researchers and service providers to craft effective interventions that bolster people’s strengths.”

Researchers said they developed the questionnaire because most other measures of resilience were designed for adults.

More than 5 million people have been forced to leave Syria during the six-year civil war. More than 650,000 Syrians have gone to Jordan, and half of them are under 18 years old.

Researchers tested their new survey by interviewing about 600 boys and girls, ages 11 to 18, living in Jordan near the Syrian border. The children included both refugees and non-refugee natives, so that the resiliency of host communities also could be measured.

Children are asked to rate 12 statements including “Education is important to me,” ”I have opportunities to develop and improve myself for the future” and “My family stands by me in difficult times.” Their answers are on a five-point scale from “not at all” to “a lot.” The questions are meant to be asked at different points in time, to measure children’s progress.

The study was conducted in conjunction with the Portland, Oregon-based aid group Mercy Corps, which has 150 staff in Jordan working to help both Syrian refugees and Jordanian families affected by the refugee influx.

The genesis for the new survey were the needs of Syrian adolescents being overlooked by aid groups responding to the refugee crisis, said Matt Streng, director of youth, gender and girls for Mercy Corps.

Streng said the questionnaire already is in use and accurately measures what adversities adolescents face and what assets they have to overcome those adversities. The survey also helps in creating programming that can help develop those assets, he said.

The study results were published Thursday in the journal Child Development. Other co-authors are from Queen Margaret University in Scotland, Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada, and the Hashemite University in Jordan.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s