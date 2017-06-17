Tractor-trailer is leaking fuel after car crash on I-84 in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident on I-84 westbound in Tolland is causing delays Saturday morning.

According to officials, the accident on I-84 westbound between exit 68 and exit 67 was reported at 6:45 a.m. They say the accident resulted in a tractor trailer with a full saddle tank leaking fuel on the highway.

Officials say that the fuel spill is covering at least two lanes.

Officials say DEEP and the Department of Transportation have been requested to the scene. They say multiple sand trucks have been requested as well.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

