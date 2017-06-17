Wallingford Police arrest woman after striking pedestrians, vehicles with her car at the Oakdale Theater

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police arrest a woman after striking pedestrians in the parking lot of the Oakdale Theater Friday night.

According to police, 24-year-old, Shelby Coughlin, struck a pedestrian at just before midnight and tried to leave the scene. They say she continued driving, striking another pedestrian that was attempting to have her stop her vehicle after striking the first pedestrian. However, police say Coughlin continued to drive her vehicle.

They say an officer also tried stopping her car, but she continued driving at a high rate of speed striking a total of six vehicles. Authorities say Wallingford Police Officers were on scene as part of a security detail working the Rick Ross concert at the Oakdale Theater. They say officers on scene were running alongside Coughlin’s vehicle and were able to break the vehicle’s window and bring the vehicle to a stop.

Authorities say they removed her from the vehicle, which at that point she became combative and was resisting arrest. They say as officers were placing Coughlin into the police cruiser she bit an officer, causing them a minor injury.

According to police, Coughlin repeatedly kicked inside the cruiser during transport to the police department. They say the kicking damaged the cruiser’s rear door and attached speed radar unity.

Authorities say that both pedestrians, one officer and one of the struck vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital for reported minor injuries. They say Coughlin was arrested and charged with many charges including, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, criminal attempt assault with a motor vehicle.

Police say she is currently being held at the Wallingford Police Department on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on June 30th.