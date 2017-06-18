117th Anniversary St. Andrew’s Italian Festa Preview

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a celebration 117 years in the making, the St. Andrew the Apostle Society in New Haven is hosting their annual Italian Festa this week to celebrate their heritage and tradition. This morning, Stephen Stellato and Anne Candela stopped by our kitchen to give us a cooking preview and tell us more about the great event.

Events kick off Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. with an opening parade through historic Wooster Square. Music, food, and fun are all free throughout the weekend.

For a full event schedule and more information about the St. Andrew the Apostle Society go to SSAANewHaven.com

