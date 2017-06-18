Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Several outlets have published reports that Beyonce has given birth to twins with no official confirmation and even Beyonce's father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday, June 18, 2017. But there has been no word from superstars Beyonce and Jay Z themselves. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

There was no immediate word on the gender of the babies or their names.

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Queen Bey announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.

Father, fans tweet support

Well wishers have been flooding social media since Saturday night.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, tweeted, “They’re here! #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday” with a photo of balloons that said, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

A photo of Beyoncé accompanying her February announcement, in which she was surrounded by flowers and draped in sheer material, spurred both excitement and parody. It also broke records for the most-liked photo on Instagram.

Beyoncé adjusted her performance schedule after sharing her pregnancy news. While she performed at the Grammys to rave reviews, she postponed plans to headline the Coachella Music Festival until 2018.

Beyoncé has not posted on social media in about two weeks, fueling recent speculation that the birth of her twins was imminent.

