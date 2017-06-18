Blumenthal to hold ‘field hearing’ on health care overhaul

Published:
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is holding what he’s calling “an emergency field hearing” on the ramifications of a potential overhaul of the federal Affordable Care Act.

The Democrat says he wants to hear from the public before the U.S. Senate takes up legislation that Republican leaders have been crafting.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican from Kentucky, has been under criticism for writing the Senate version of the overhaul bill behind closed doors. He’s hoping to get the measure through the Senate before Congress’ Fourth of July recess.

Blumenthal has scheduled Monday’s hearing for 9 a.m. at the state Capitol in Hartford. He says members of the public should have the opportunity to “voice for the record” their concerns about how the ACA repeal might affect their families.

