Coast Guard transfers 17 passengers from grounded Schooner in Mystic River

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — On Sunday the United States Coast Guard successfully transferred 17 passengers from a grounded Schooner in the mouth of the Mystic River.

At 6:15 p.m. on June 18, the Long Island Sound Command Center of the Coast Guard were alerted that the 126-foot Schooner, Alabama, with 17 passengers and five crew ran ground near the mouth of the Mystic River.

The Coast Guard’s boat crew arrived on the scene and successfully transported all 17 passengers from the ship to the Noank shipyard in Groton.

The Sector Long Island Sound investigators are scheduled to conduct an investigation to insure the integrity of the ship before it can operate.

The Coast Guard tells News 8 that no injuries or pollution has been reported and that plans are being developed to refloat the ferry.