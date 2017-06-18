Connecticut ‘Kid Governor’ program garners national award

Published:
Jessica Brocksom, Connecticut's new Kid Governor for 2017 (Photo: State of Connecticut)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s “Kid Governor” program is receiving national recognition for its efforts to promote civic education among young people.

The brainchild of the Connecticut Public Affairs Network, the program was honored last week with the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award. The award recognizes outstanding efforts to further the association’s mission.

In January, Milford fifth-grader Jessica Brocksom was sworn in as the state’s second Kid Governor. She was chosen in a statewide election involving fifth grade students across Connecticut. Each school enters one student candidate, who must explain why they want the one-year position, their leadership qualities, a community issue they hope to address and a plan to help fellow fifth graders make a difference on that issue.

Brocksom is working to promote the humane treatment of animals.

