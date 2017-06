GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton Police are saying downed power lines have closed a portion of Pumpkin Hill Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the road is closed in Groton and up north to the Ledyard line.

Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen for travel.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.