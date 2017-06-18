Father’s Day family events

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fun events for dad and the whole family are happening all across Connecticut on Sunday. Here are just a few of them.

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is celebrating dad with a delicious outdoor barbecue. Seatings are being held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon under the tent outside the Apple Barrel. Each dad will receive a free bucket of range balls for the golf center’s driving range. Food being served includes apple wood smoked pulled pork and dessert from Lyman’s Bakery. Reservations are required for the event.

In East Haven, the Shoreline Trolley Museum is celebrating Father’s Day by giving dad a free ride with any ticketed family members. Rides begin at 10:30 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Finally, the Milford Moves 5k Run and Walk took place on Sunday morning. The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. from Lisman Landing with a free kids race. The main race then began at 9 a.m. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Milford’s Veteran Groups.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s