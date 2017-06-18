Father’s Day family events

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fun events for dad and the whole family are happening all across Connecticut on Sunday. Here are just a few of them.

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is celebrating dad with a delicious outdoor barbecue. Seatings are being held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon under the tent outside the Apple Barrel. Each dad will receive a free bucket of range balls for the golf center’s driving range. Food being served includes apple wood smoked pulled pork and dessert from Lyman’s Bakery. Reservations are required for the event.

In East Haven, the Shoreline Trolley Museum is celebrating Father’s Day by giving dad a free ride with any ticketed family members. Rides begin at 10:30 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Finally, the Milford Moves 5k Run and Walk took place on Sunday morning. The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. from Lisman Landing with a free kids race. The main race then began at 9 a.m. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Milford’s Veteran Groups.