Fathers enjoy day at East Haven Shore Line Trolley Museum

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dads got the chance to jump aboard a train to celebrate their day.

The East Haven Shore Line Trolley Museum packed loads of fun as families came out to enjoy a scenic trolley ride while taking in a piece of history on Sunday.

“Traditionally during most of the holidays we do tend to see an uptick of passengers and what’s great about Father’s Day is that if you are a father and you come to the Shore Line Trolley Museum with your family you as a father get to ride for free,” explained Mike, a trolley operator.

There were lots of happy fathers at the museum on Sunday, with trolley operators saying the place was packed.