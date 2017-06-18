Gun charge against Newtown teacher expected to be dismissed

By Published:

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A criminal charge against a former Newtown, Connecticut, teacher who police say brought a loaded gun into school is set to be dismissed.

A lawyer for Jason Adams says Adams has successfully completed a nine-month probation program that allows charges to be erased.

Attorney John Maxwell says he expects a state judge in Danbury on Wednesday to dismiss a felony charge of possession of a gun on school grounds.

Police say Adams brought a loaded .45-caliber pistol into Newtown Middle School in April last year. Adams had a permit for the gun, but state law prohibits firearms on school grounds. He later resigned.

Maxwell says Adams brought the weapon after receiving threatening messages from conspiracy theorists who claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown never happened.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s