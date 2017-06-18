Iran launches missiles into eastern Syria

By Published:
This undated file image posted on a militant website Jan. 14, 2014 shows fighters from the al-Qaida linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) marching through Raqqa, Syria. (AP Photo/Militant Website)

(CNN) — Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced on Sunday that it launched several missiles into Syria, targeting Islamic State fighters in retaliation for the attacks in Tehran on June 7.

The missile strikes, which occurred on Saturday, are the first reported ground-to-ground strikes from Iran into Syria since the Arab country descended into a civil war in 2011.

“In this operation, several ground-to-ground midrange missiles were fired from IRGC bases in Kermanshah Province and targeted Takfiri forces in the Deir Ezzor region in Eastern Syria,” the IRGC said on its official news website, Sepah News. The IRGC uses the term Takfiri to describe ISIS.

Iran backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his fight against anti-government rebel groups and ISIS, which is primarily based in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

