Jeff Bezos is $5 billion away from being the world’s richest person

By Published:
FILE - In this June 16, 2014 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walks on stage for the launch of the new Amazon Fire Phone, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(CNN) — Watch out, Bill Gates: Jeff Bezos is gunning for your title.

Thanks to a surge in Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) stock — the company just announced that it is buying Whole Foods (WFM) — Bezos added another $1.8 billion to his net worth, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos is now worth about $84.6 billion total, leaving him just $5 billion shy of overtaking Gates as the wealthiest person in the world.

He has a good shot. Bezos, 53, is focused on aggressively expanding Amazon, while Gates, 61, wants to give most of his money away.

Related Content: Amazon CEO Bezos looking to give away some of his fortune

Gates created the Giving Pledge with investing guru Warren Buffett — the fourth wealthiest person with $76.8 billion — in 2010.

The pledge asks billionaires to commit to giving away at least half of their money during their lifetimes. More than 150 people have signed the pledge, but Bezos isn’t one of them.

Gates stepped down as Microsoft CEO in 2000, and further distanced himself from day-to-day operations in the years after. He has been working full time on philanthropy for the past few years with his wife, Melinda.

Gates still owns more than 2% of Microsoft, though, so his net worth has continued to climb.

Meanwhile, Bezos has made it clear that he’s not slowing down.

The CEO is famous for his commitment to treating each day at Amazon as if the company is still in its start-up phase.

Even the tagline for his private space company, Blue Origin, speaks to his leadership stye: Gradatim Ferociter. It means “step by step, ferociously.”

Bezos has recently hinted at his charitable interests. He posted on Twitter last week asking for ideas for a “philanthropic strategy.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s