Lawmakers urged to think beyond budget in special session

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers may end up debating some non-fiscal bills, including a proposal to protect women’s health benefits, when they return to the state Capitol this summer to finally pass a new two-year budget.

Republican Sen. Paul Formica says he wants to see if there’s a chance to resurrect a bill concerning the fiscal health of the Millstone Power Station during the special legislative session.

Meanwhile, NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut started a petition after the regular session adjourned June 7, urging legislators to reconsider a bill that attempts to protect health benefits for women if the Affordable Care Act is overhauled by Congress.

Legislative leaders appear reluctant to revive such bills, given a lack of a budget deal and the close partisan divide in the House and Senate.