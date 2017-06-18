Main Street in Southington closed following carjacking

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police have closed Main Street as they investigate a reported carjacking that took place on Sunday.

Authorities say the minivan involved in the carjacking has been located at the corner of Main Street and Meriden Avenue.

There have been no reports of any injuries to the victims during the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.