Milford woman released on bail after striking pedestrians, vehicles with her car at the Oakdale Theater

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford woman has been released on bail after striking pedestrians in the parking lot of the Oakdale Theater on Friday night.

According to Wallingford Police, 24-year-old Shelby Coughlin was intoxicated while she was leaving the Rick Ross concert when she hit one person with her vehicle. Officers say she attempted to flee the scene, striking another pedestrian with the vehicle before crashing into a row of cars.

Authorities working security at the concert venue were able to stop her.

At that point, officers say Coughlin became combative, biting an officer and kicking the inside of the police cruiser once she was placed under arrest.

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.