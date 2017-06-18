Milford woman released on bail after striking pedestrians, vehicles with her car at the Oakdale Theater

By Published:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford woman has been released on bail after striking pedestrians in the parking lot of the Oakdale Theater on Friday night.

According to Wallingford Police, 24-year-old Shelby Coughlin was intoxicated while she was leaving the Rick Ross concert when she hit one person with her vehicle. Officers say she attempted to flee the scene, striking another pedestrian with the vehicle before crashing into a row of cars.

Related Content: Wallingford Police arrest woman after striking pedestrians, vehicles with her car at the Oakdale Theater

Authorities working security at the concert venue were able to stop her.

At that point, officers say Coughlin became combative, biting an officer and kicking the inside of the police cruiser once she was placed under arrest.

Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s