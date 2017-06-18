New London Police investigating body in McDonald Park

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is asking for the public for any information involving a body that was found in McDonald Park on Saturday, June 17.

At 8:34 a.m. on Saturday, Police received a call reporting a possible body that was inside a portable toilet in the park. Police responded to the scene and found a deceased white male, with a medium male, and who is described to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

At this time the cause of death is unknown.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident to call the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-5269. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting Tip411 (847411).