Regular consumption of eating fried potatoes linked to early death

(WTNH) — You might want to think twice before getting fries at the drive thru.

A new study suggests that going easy on the french fries can give you a longer life.

According to researchers, people could double their risk of dying early if they eat fried potatoes two to three times a week.

Scientists in Italy came to that conclusion after tracking more than four thousand people over eight years.

The study was observational, meaning it did not concretely prove its findings. Other factors such as obesity and lack of exercise could also play a role.