(WTNH) — If you’re trying to get pregnant, a new study says you should adopt a healthy lifestyle.

This is due to the risk of major birth defects increasing with a mother’s extra weight.

The study published in the medical journal, BMJ, found that the risk of a major birth defect increased from 3.4% to 4.7% in obese women.

A medical adviser for the March of Dimes confirmed the findings are in line with past research and stresses being at a healthy weight has benefits for both mothers and infants.