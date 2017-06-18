Severe weather threat Monday

Published:

If you’ve been on Twitter the last few days, you’ve probably heard a lot about the potential for severe weather in Connecticut. We have a lot of components that are conducive to strong storms for tomorrow. Here are the odds of severe weather within 25 miles of your location. To see a 30% zone in Connecticut is pretty concerning so we’ll need to watch this closely.
key sne spc severe threat1 Severe weather threat MondayHere are the main threats with the severe weather. Because our humidity will be very high for tomorrow, any storms that fire will have lots of moisture to create very heavy rain. The good news that will help prevent flooding is that we also have a good amount of wind. That should help keep the storms moving as they move through the region giving us blinding rain and the potential for gusty winds.

chroma rain threats Severe weather threat MondayBecause of those winds, the National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches for a good portion of the state. The reason that the severe weather fizzles as we head towards Eastern Connecticut is due to a lack of CAPE. Cape is one of the components that helps increase the potential for severe weather. Clouds may hold on a lot longer near New London County, reducing the likelihood of strong storms. We’ll watch this very closely!key dma flash flood watch Severe weather threat Monday

