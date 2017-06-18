Thousands participate in Branford Road Race

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of people took over the streets of Branford for the 37th annual Branford Road Race.

Around three thousand runners and walkers listened to live music as they tackled one of the nation’s only 5-mile races.

With each step, they supported four official charities too.

Those charities benefiting from the race include Connecticut Advocates for Parkinson’s, Camp Rising Sun, The ALS Association CT Chapter, and Notre Dame High School.

The annual race has been held every Father’s Day since 1979.