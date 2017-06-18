Three car accident with serious injuries closes Route 6 in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A serious three car accident has closed Route 6 in Chaplin on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the three car accident happened around 10 p.m. and resulted in multiple serious injuries. However, first responders couldn’t confirm the number of injuries.

QVEC dispatch confirms that LifeStar was requested to the scene, but that the service was unavailable. Emergency responders have confirmed that four ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with the Chaplin Fire Department.

Please follow News 8 for the latest on this developing story.