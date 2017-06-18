Three vehicle accident closes Route 15 in Hamden on Sunday evening

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three vehicle crash in Hamden has closed portions of Route 15 on Sunday evening.

According to police, three vehicles were traveling southbound when they were involved in a crash inside the Heroes’ Tunnel.

Exits 60 and 59 are closed due to the accident, with traffic backed up to exit 61.

Police are currently on the scene investigating the situation.

There is no word yet on any injuries sustained by those involved in the collision.

