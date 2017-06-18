Watertown sailor killed in USS Fitzgerald crash

(WTNH) — A sailor from Watertown was among the seven killed when a cargo ship slammed into the USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan early Saturday morning, the U.S. Navy says.

Naval officials say Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from the Oakville section of Watertown, was killed in the collision.

The Navy has identified the six other sailors killed as:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The seven sailors were identified Sunday night. Their bodies were found in the flooded wreckage of the Navy destroyer. It’s not clear if the impact killed them or if they drowned.

Senator Richard Blumenthal released the following statement on the soldier’s passing.

“I am heartbroken by reports that a Connecticut sailor was killed among others who perished on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. The Navy owes the family and the nation a prompt investigation.”