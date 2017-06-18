You can now fly direct to Scotland from Bradley

By Published:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Scotland are now available.

According airport officials, the airport celebrated the launch of their new nonstop service between Hartford and Edinburgh, Scotland on Norwegian Air on Saturday. They say this is the second transatlantic nonstop addition in less than a year at Bradley.

“With the launch of these new international flights, travelers flying for work or play have even more travel options,” Governor Dannel P. Malloy said. “Every day more and more passengers are recognizing that Bradley International Airport is faster and more convenient than other nearby airports – and with the addition of new flights to Europe, as well as new destinations across the country, that reputation continues to improve.”

Airport officials say Norwegian will operate year-round, three times a week, with a twice-weekly schedule during the winter season. They say tickets for this service are currently on sale.

Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Ramdahl said, “Four years ago, Norwegian’s low-cost long-haul flights revolutionized transatlantic travel, and we are pleased to pave the way once more with our long-anticipated service, which includes new nonstop flights from Hartford to Scotland. We are fully committed to our promise to bring American travelers more affordable fares and also bring more tourists to Connecticut.”

According to airport officials, the airport welcomed the arrival of the aircraft with a traditional water cannon salute and celebrated the inaugural with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They also say passengers who were headed to Edinburgh were treated to a Scottish-themed send off at the gate, which included cupcakes, giveaways and entertainment.

This new route is Bradley’s second nonstop transatlantic flight. Airport officials say, in September of 2016, the airport launched service to Dublin, Ireland on Aer Lingus. They say with these additions, passengers can now choose to fly to more than 30 domestic and international nonstop destinations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Norwegian to Bradley Airport,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E. “The CAA is determined to build on Bradley’s strengths and continue our focus to deliver more convenience and connectivity for our region. Flying to Europe from Bradley has never been easier and more affordable.”

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s