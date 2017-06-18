You can now fly direct to Scotland from Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Scotland are now available.

According airport officials, the airport celebrated the launch of their new nonstop service between Hartford and Edinburgh, Scotland on Norwegian Air on Saturday. They say this is the second transatlantic nonstop addition in less than a year at Bradley.

“With the launch of these new international flights, travelers flying for work or play have even more travel options,” Governor Dannel P. Malloy said. “Every day more and more passengers are recognizing that Bradley International Airport is faster and more convenient than other nearby airports – and with the addition of new flights to Europe, as well as new destinations across the country, that reputation continues to improve.”

Airport officials say Norwegian will operate year-round, three times a week, with a twice-weekly schedule during the winter season. They say tickets for this service are currently on sale.

Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, Thomas Ramdahl said, “Four years ago, Norwegian’s low-cost long-haul flights revolutionized transatlantic travel, and we are pleased to pave the way once more with our long-anticipated service, which includes new nonstop flights from Hartford to Scotland. We are fully committed to our promise to bring American travelers more affordable fares and also bring more tourists to Connecticut.”

According to airport officials, the airport welcomed the arrival of the aircraft with a traditional water cannon salute and celebrated the inaugural with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They also say passengers who were headed to Edinburgh were treated to a Scottish-themed send off at the gate, which included cupcakes, giveaways and entertainment.

This new route is Bradley’s second nonstop transatlantic flight. Airport officials say, in September of 2016, the airport launched service to Dublin, Ireland on Aer Lingus. They say with these additions, passengers can now choose to fly to more than 30 domestic and international nonstop destinations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Norwegian to Bradley Airport,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E. “The CAA is determined to build on Bradley’s strengths and continue our focus to deliver more convenience and connectivity for our region. Flying to Europe from Bradley has never been easier and more affordable.”