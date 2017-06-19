1 arrest made, 1 suspect sought in Southington bank robbery, carjacking

Related Coverage Southington Police investigating robbery and carjacking

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Southington police are searching for one of two suspects who robbed a bank and then stole a car with a woman and two grandchildren inside on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 1:15 p.m., officers received a 911 call for a hold up alarm at the People’s Bank inside the Stop and Shop at 505 North Main Street. That’s where a male suspect reportedly entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. The man then left the store and got into a red minivan, which was driven by a second suspect.

The suspect vehicle left the scene and was heading northbound on Route 10 when an officer saw the van and attempted to stop it in the area of a Walmart at 235 Queen Street. The suspect vehicle then did a u-turn, hitting another vehicle before fleeing southbound on Route 10 in the area of the North Main Street and Curtiss Street intersection.

This led to one of their tires to go flat but the suspect vehicle continued to dive until it reached the area of a Shell Gas station at 212 Main Street, where it pulled to the side of the road.

That’s when the two suspects fled the vehicle. One suspect was taken into custody by police but the second suspect got into a white Jeep Cherokee that was at one of the gas pumps. The suspect drove away, leaving the man who had been pumping gas at the station but taking that man’s wife and grandchildren, ages 6 and 3, who were still inside the vehicle.

The woman and two children were later released from the Jeep at a commuter lot off of Exit 26 of I-84 near the Cheshire/ Waterbury line. They were not injured in the incident.

The suspect taken into custody was identified as 44-year-old Norman Renaldi, of Meriden. Renaldi is allegedly the suspect who had robbed the bank. He was charged with Robbery, Larceny, Criminal Attempt to Commit Kidnapping, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery Involving Occupied Motor Vehicle, Carjacking, Engaging in Pursuit, Interfering with an Officer, and Illegal Possession of Narcotics. Renaldi is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police later learned that Renaldi had taken $12,669.00 during the robbery but police say all of the money has been recovered.

Police are now trying to find Renaldi’s co-conspirator and the white Jeep Cherokee with the CT registration plate AJ13246. Anyone who sees the car is urged to contact police. The incident remains under investigation.

