17-year-old struck, killed by train in Connecticut

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is investigating after a 17-year-old was hit and killed by a train in Connecticut.

A MTA spokesman says the male teen was hit at Cos Cob station in Greenwich around 12 a.m. Sunday. The train was heading northbound from Grand Central Station.

The spokesman did not say why the teen was on the tracks.

Police have not released information about his identity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s