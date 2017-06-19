American Red Cross issues reminders ahead of severe weather

FARMINGTON, Conn., (June 19, 2017) – Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Connecticut Monday afternoon.

To prepare for such severe whether conditions, the Red Cross reminds everyone to follow these thunderstorm safety tips:

Put together an emergency preparedness kit

Review the Be Red Cross Ready – Thunderstorm Safety Checklist

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for up-to-date weather alerts, preparedness and safety information

Listen to local news or NOAA Weather Radio for emergency updates. Watch for signs of a storm, like darkening skies, lightning flashes or increasing wind.

Postpone outdoor activities if thunderstorms are likely to occur. Many people struck by lightning are not in the area where rain is occurring.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, take shelter in a substantial building or in a vehicle with the windows closed. Get out of mobile homes that can blow over in high winds.

If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be in danger from lightning. If thunder roars, go indoors! The National Weather Service recommends staying inside for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder clap.

Avoid electrical equipment and telephones. Use battery-powered TVs and radios instead.

Shutter windows and close outside doors securely. Keep away from windows.

Do not take a bath, shower or use plumbing.

If you are driving, try to safely exit the roadway and park. Stay in the vehicle and turn on the emergency flashers until the heavy rain ends. Avoid touching metal or other surfaces that conduct electricity in and outside the vehicle.

If you are outside and cannot reach a safe building, avoid high ground; water; tall, isolated trees; and metal objects such as fences or bleachers. Picnic shelters, dugouts and sheds are NOT safe.

The Red Cross also reminds everyone to follow these flood safety tips:

Stay away from floodwaters. If you are walking and encounter flooding, stop, turn around and go another way. If you are driving, turn around and go another way. Do not attempt to drive through flooding.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to see flood dangers.

Keep children out of the water.

The American Red Cross is a non-for-profit organization that shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; ; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides

international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

For more information on storm safety, download the Thunderstorm Safety and Flood Safety Checklist and visit: redcross.org/prepare.