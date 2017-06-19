Arson attempted on four Southington vehicles

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four arson attempts were reported in Southington between June 18th and June 19th.

All four vehicles involved were parked and unoccupied at two separate apartment complexes.

The vehicles had rags dipped in an accelerator placed in the area of the gas cap and were set on fire. The rags burned, but did not ignite the vehicle or gas task during any of of the incidents.

There are no suspects at this time. Southington detectives are currently investigating these incidents.

If you have information on the individual or individuals involved in the attempted arson you are asked to call (860) 621-0101. You can also leave an anonymous tip at (860) 378-1234.

