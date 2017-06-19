Bristol teen charged after allegedly mutilating rabbit and posting on social media

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police have charged a teenager following an investigation into a social media post involving someone killing and mutilating a rabbit.

Police believe the incident occurred on June 18 and was subsequently posted online.

The person in the post was identified as a 13-year-old who lives in Bristol.

The teen was issued a juvenile summons and was charged with cruelty to animals.

The teen will appear in juvenile court in New Britain.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.