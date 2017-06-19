Chickpeas recalled over listeria concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Before you pack your families lunches you should check your cabinets. A recall you need to be aware.

Several chickpea packages are being recalled over listeria concerns. Chic-a-Peas, LLC is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas 2 oz. packages because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The company says there have been no reports of illnesses due to this recall. Retailers and distributors who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves.

