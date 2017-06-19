Coast Guard searches for possible missing boater off Stratford coast

STRATFORD, Conn (WTNH) — The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a possible missing kayaker after finding an empty kayak in the water off the coast of Stratford Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound received a call Monday at approximately 8:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan reporting an unmanned red, 14-foot, one person kayak north of Stratford Shoal Middle Ground. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast on VHF-channel-16, and launched a boat crew from Coast Guard Station New Haven and Eatons Neck.

The boat crews arrived in the vicinity and located the kayak with personal items on board. Markings on the kayak suggest the owner departed out of the Northport, New York area.

Coast Guard officials are currently working with the Bridgeport Marine Group and the Nassau County Police Department to locate the owner of the kayak. If anyone has any information about the owner of the kayak and their possible location please contact Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound Command Center at: (203) 468-4421.