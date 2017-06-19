Danielson Man Accused of Illegally Collecting Unemployment

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Danielson man is accused of illegally collecting nearly $12,000 in Unemployment Compensation benefits. 31-year-ols Nicholas Souza was arrested on Monday.

The arrest is the result of an investigation into a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor, which administers the Unemployment Compensation program.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Souza fraudulently collected approximately $11,518 in unemployment benefits from April 2014 through June 2015 when, in fact, he was employed and earning wages at a Brooklyn restaurant.

Souza was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court, G.A. No. 15, on June 27, 2017. The charges are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty.

Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community is a Class B felony punishable by not less than one year nor more than 20 years in prison and/or up to a $15,000 fine. Unemployment Compensation Fraud in excess of $500 is a Class D felony punishable by not less than 1 year nor more than 5 years in prison and/or up to a $5,000 fine.

The case is being prosecuted by the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit, which was established under a partnership between the Division of Criminal Justice and the Department of Labor to investigate and prosecute fraud in the Unemployment Compensation program. It is financed with funds provided by the U.S. Department of Labor.