Double tractor trailer accident on I-84 in Tolland closes lane

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A double tractor trailer accident in Tolland has closed the right lane on the eastbound side of I-84.

Members of the Tolland Fire Department are currently responding to the scene of the crash which took place between exits 68 and 69.

The tractor trailers are over the embankment and off to the side of the highway.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time but one driver is entangled in the wreck.

