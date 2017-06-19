Ducklings rescued from a storm drain and returned to their mother

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are often hailed as heroes for saving people. However, these brave men and women save animals sometimes as well.

Members of the Norwalk Fire Department received a call this afternoon to help rescue ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

One by one, firefighters removed the ducklings from their tough situation.

A Facebook photo shows a Norwalk firefighter returning one of the 11 fallen ducklings to safe ground.

Like any good parent, the mother duck was reportedly watching the entire process as the ducklings were carefully removed.

All 11 ducklings were safely rescued from the drain and returned to their mother.