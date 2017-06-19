Florida Governor begins trip aimed at poaching Connecticut business

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Florida Governor Rick Scott kicks off his trip to Connecticut Monday. Scott has recently been quoted saying his goal is to come to Connecticut to lure businesses back to the Sunshine State.

Governor Scott’s pitch is: Florida has no personal income tax, no estate tax, and it’s a right to work state, so unions are a lot weaker. It’s all designed to appeal to business owners looking for a better business environment.

The reason Connecticut is dealing with huge budget deficits is, there is less tax revenue coming in, so the state desperately needs businesses to stay here, and rich business owners to live here and pay taxes.

I think more people from Connecticut have left Connecticut and moved down to Florida than any place else in the country.. So I’m gonna go up there, meet with a variety of businesses… and see if I can recruit them to come down here and create more jobs for Florida families Gov. Rick Scott, (R) Florida

Governor Malloy’s office issued a response to Governor Scott. It reads, in part, “if he’s expecting anyone in Connecticut to buy what he’s selling, he’s better off saving his taxpayers the cost of the trip and staying home.”