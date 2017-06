HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hamden men are facing multiple charges after an eventful weekend.

The duo are accused of trespassing, having marijuana, illegally possessing a gun, and running from police.

Hamden police arrested 20-year-old Jeremiah Herring and 23-year-old Jabron Matheney on Saturday night.

Herring is a convicted felon.

Police say he is the one who had the gun.